See this four bedroom home with fantastic views, gardens and an annexe, for sale in Scarborough

Within a choice Scarbrough location, the house comes with a well equipped annexe that could be ideal for a teenager or elderly member of the family.

From the entrance hall, with boot room and wc off, are three reception room areas.

A feature fireplace with log burning stove warms up the lounge, and there's an adjoining open plan dining area, both rooms with uninterrupted views.

A fitted window seat is in the dining room, where double French doors open to the south west facing garden.

There's a modern, spacious breakfast kitchen with an integrated double oven and hob, and a warming log burner.

An office or study adds space for home working.

All four bedrooms and two bathrooms are accessed from the first floor landing.

Bedrooms have great views, and two also have fitted wardrobes.

One bathroom includes a bidet, bath and double shower cubicle, and the other has a contemporary style white suite, also with a bath.

The annexe, currently used as an Airbnb. has its own entrance and garden.

With two snugs, it has an open plan studio apartment with lounge, kitchen and sleeping areas.

There's a hallway too, and a wet room with a walk in shower and seat.

The house has a double garage with off road parking for several vehicles.

Its private rear garden has a water feature and pergola, along with a summer house, decking and a patio.

For sale with Lisa Crowe estate agent, Malton, this home on Stepney Road, Scarborough, is priced at £550,000.

Call 07930 372277 for details.

1. Open plan dining kitchen A warming stove serves both kitchen and dining area here. Photo Sales

2. Spacious and modern A window seat is a feature of the light and bright room withint he property. Photo Sales

3. Open plan living style Rooms flow one to another to maximise space within the property. Photo Sales

4. Space with versatility A stove is a feature within this space that could serve as dining area or snug. Photo Sales