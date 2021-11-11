See this idyllic home for sale near Scarborough with a glamping pod in its garden

The detached dormer bungalow on a 2.5 acre plot in Reighton is modern and comfortable with open views.

Accessed through electric double gates, it has a long, gravelled driveway fringed with trees.

A porch then hallway leads to a large, bay fronted lounge that looks out over open countryside.

A traditional style kitchen is fitted with with wooden units and has a range cooker, while the dining with sitting room takes you to a spacious conservatory that overlooks the rear garden.

There is a bedroom or study on the ground floor, and a family bathroom, with a guest w.c. and a utility room as added facilities.

Above, there are two further bedrooms including a master bedroom that has views extending as far as the sea.

Lawned grounds with tree lined boundaries are to the side and rear of the house.

A separate paddock is ideal for livestock including a horse or pony, and outbuildings include three sheds, a summerhouse and a garage.

There is an option to buy, by separate negotiation, a 1963 Leyland Tiger bus and a 1961 ERF truck.

This home has an oil fired central heating system, with UPVC double glazing throughout.

Close to Hunmanby, Filey and Scarborough, its location is stunning.

Wold Edge, Hunmanby Road, Reighton, is for sale priced £600,000 with CPH Property Services. Call 01723 352235 for information.

