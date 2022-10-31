See this "immaculate" modern home for sale now in 'Heartbeat' country

Offers over £700,000 are invited for the five bedroom, detached home with exceptional living space, that has been fully renovated by its current owners.

With views over gorgeous countryside extending towards Great Ayton, the open plan interior of 46 High Street, Castleton, is contemporary throughout, with landscaped terraced gardens that add to its capacity for entertaining, and its general appeal.

There is plenty to impress, from the super-stylish living and dining kitchen with two sets of full size sliding doors to balcony views, to a roof terrace, and luxurious bathroom suites.

Jennifer Kendrew, property agent at Savills in York, who are handling the sale, said: “The modern living space that has been created in this family home is outstanding and is testament to the owners' vision.

"You instantly get a sense of calm within the home and the family room is so cosy – you can just imagine curling up on the sofa with the log burner on while enjoying the magnificent views that the property offers.

"This is a real gem of a home.”

The well equipped kitchen has an extensive breakfast bar with a Neff induction hob and a black riven granite worktop. A wall of units has integrated appliances including three Neff ovens, a microwave oven and a warming drawer.A study is open to the family area, and there's a ground floor cloakroom and a large utility room that can be accessed from the kitchen and garage.

Underfloor heating and low level lighting are installed across the ground floor. The property also has two solar panels for heating water.

A feature glass staircase leads up to four bedrooms on the first floor, one being the principal bedroom with en suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes. Three French doors open to two Juliette balconies, and the spacious roof terrace.

One other bedroom has access to the roof terrace, and there is a further double, a single room, and a plush family bathroom.

A fifth bedroom with wardrobes is on the second floor, with another good size bathroom, a potential study space, and a store room.

An electric gate gives admittance to the property’s front gravel driveway.

The garden consists of two terraced areas. Stone steps lead from a decked balcony to the first of these, while the second hosts a contemporary garden room with log burner, and a decked area that looks out over a pond and open countryside.

A third garden area is grass land that has been used previously for keeping goats and chickens.

Castleton village has both the North Yorkshire Moors and the beautiful Upper Esk Valley on its doorstep. With amenities that include a local school, store and sports facilities, its pub, The Downe Arms, is also a stopping point for the Moors bus. The Esk Valley Railway Line from Middlesborough to Whitby stops at Castleton Moor station.

This property, 46 High Street, Castleton, Whitby, is for sale with Savills, York. Call 01904 617800 for more information.

1. Rural Yorkshire at its best This could be the view to greet you each morning, from the High Street, Castleton home that is currently for sale. Photo: Savills, York Photo Sales

2. A front view of the house The village home has electric gates fronting the driveway, and an integral garage. Photo: Savills, York Photo Sales

3. The modern kitchen with central island The open plan kitchen has an extensive breakfast bar with a Neff induction hob and a black riven granite worktop. A wall of units has integrated appliances including three Neff ovens, a microwave oven and a warming drawer. Photo: Savills, York Photo Sales

4. The stylish, open plan interior Living and dining areas link with the kitchen, and have full size sliding doors giving access to outdoors. Photo: Savills, York Photo Sales