See this incredible hillside home for sale near Robin Hood's Bay and Whitby

Its spacious ground floor is open plan and by clever use of cedar and glass, the whole house bathes in natural light.

Set over two floors, the versatile accommodation includes an entrance hallway and cloakroom, and a dual aspect dining kitchen with high spec units and fitted appliances, and a separate utility room.

There’s a sitting room, a snug and an inner hall, along with a ground floor double bedroom with en suite and doors out to the gardens.

An oak floating staircase takes you to the first floor landing, and the main bedroom suite with a window wall maximising the views. There’s a spacious connecting bathroom with a polished stone bathtub, two further double bedrooms and a shower room.

Oak fittings feature throughout the property, that has underfloor heating and thermostats zoned to each room. Central heating and hot water are supplied by an air source heat pump, with solar panels to the roof and electric through photovoltaic panels. The property’s RHI’s are £575 PA and it scores a high C in energy efficiency and environmental impact.

As the house is subject to a Local Occupancy Clause, it is only available to people who live or work in the North York Moors National Park, unless they have a historic connection, or are coming to the area to work. ‘Highrising’, Fylingdales is for sale with Cundalls, Pickering, priced £1,000,000. Call 01653 697820.

