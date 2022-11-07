See this Old Town property, with charming walled garden and summer house

The grade ll listed High Street property also has the advantage of a sizeable, walled rear garden, that includes a charming summer house and a handy garden store.

The paved and planted garden, featuring a variety of mature trees, shrubs, plants and flowers is overlooked by the spacious living room inside, through a feature arched window that is part stained glass.

The living room also has a central fireplace with a stove, to cosy up chill evenings.

The dining room also has a focal fireplace, and a large window allowing natural light to flood in. Although this is a period property it has been carefully restored to include a host of modern comforts, and its many windows make it light throughout, including the fitted dining kitchen, and the four bedrooms.

There's an impressively spacious entrance hallway, then the four bedrooms on the first floor, one of which has an en suite shower room, and a luxurious bathroom.

A detached garage adds to the facilities.

Estate agents Harris Shields describe this home as a "magnificent property" in the lovely old town, with its galleries, cafes and independent shops, and interesting buildings in general.

This property is for sale priced £389,950 with Harris Shields collection.

Call 01262 601704 for more details.

1. Extensive walled gardens A well established, leafy garden with seating areas. Photo: Harris Shields Collection Photo Sales

2. Entrance hallway with staircase An elegant and roomy hallway leads in to the house. Photo: Harris Shields Collection Photo Sales

3. The spacious lounge This room has a feature window overlooking the garden. Photo: Harris Shields Collection Photo Sales

4. A light and bright kitchen Light streams in from the large window of this fitted kitchen. Photo: Harris Shields Collection Photo Sales