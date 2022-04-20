Its facilities, to add to its great location, include attractive paved gardens, a double garage and a car port, with additional off street parking.

The home interior is spacious, with character, and includes a vestibule and hallway, and a large lounge with a front bay window and window seat, and a central fireplace with stove.

An open plan, light and bright breakfast kitchen with fitted units has a dining or family area with a cosy stove.

An additional sitting or reading room adds to the ground floor accommodation.

Both the kitchen and sitting room, or snug, have doors that lead outside to the garden with its variety of plants and shrubs.

There are five bedrooms from the first floor landing, that is accessed by a curved staircase from the hall.

Three bedrooms are double size, and the principal bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room.

A fifth bedroom could serve as an office or study.

The house bathroom has both bath and shower cubicle within a four piece suite.

With scenic coastal walks, and many amenities and services close by, from restaurants to shops and schools, this sizeable family property has wide appeal.

The paved gardens have a great deal of charm, with patio space for sitting out in the summer, with family or friends.

Southdene, Filey, YO14 9BB is for sale with CPH Property Services, priced £500,000.

Call 01723 352235 for further details.

1. An open plan kitchen area The kitchen, that has access to the garden, flows through to dining and family space. Photo Sales

2. A light and spacious living room A central fireplace and large windows are features of this comfortable room. Photo Sales

3. A sitting room, or 'snug' This adaptable room space could serve as a lounge, office, library or other, and has patio doors out to the garden. Photo Sales

4. A large bay window feature A lovely large box bay window with seating provides extra light, space and character. Photo Sales