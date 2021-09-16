See this stunning barn conversion for sale near Scarborough

The open plan design of its living room and diner allows maximum use of space, and there’s a wooden mezzanine floor above that could be utilised as a workspace.

Along with the porch and entrance hallway is a roomy dining kitchen with fitted units.

There are three double bedrooms, the master bedroom having its own en suite facility.

This property’s location at the end of Carr Lane in East Ayton allows for seclusion, and has plenty of parking space, with two garages.

Gardens include both lawns and paved patio, with flower filled beds and established trees and shrubs.

A shed and greenhouse are set back within the rear garden.

Despite its private location, the property is within easy walking distance to local amenities including the village store, sports facilities and places to eat out, while Scarborough is only three miles away.

A grass area to the front of the property is maintained by the local parish council.

For more details on this East Ayton home, priced at £475,000, call CPH Property Services on 01723 352235.

1. A character home The light and bright sitting room with diner and mezzanine. Photo Sales

2. The dining kitchen A bright and roomy kitchen with fitted units. Photo Sales

3. Bedroom space One of the spacious double bedrooms within the property. Photo Sales

4. Bathroom comfort A modern bathroom suite includes a basin with a vanity unit surround. Photo Sales