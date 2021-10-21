See this stunning cliff top home for sale in Scarborough

The four bedroom house looks out over the harbour and a stunning seascape from many of its windows.

With a modern dining kitchen and utility room, and a formal dining room with feature exposed stone wall, the double fronted house also has a welcoming entrance hall and sitting rooms.

Set over three floors, its main bedroom has its own en suite shower room, and a balcony from which to take advantage of the spectacular views.

It's a versatile home that could suit many different families and situations, including those who might wish to work from home.

There is an integral garage and parking space, and amenities close by that include schools and colleges. and the South Cliff Golf Course.

Attractive gardens include an expanse of lawn and a dining area to the rear, leading to the one acre paddock that lies beyond.

From there the view extends right along the coast towards Filey Brigg and Ravenscar.

This home on Holbeck Hill, Scarborough, YO11 3BW, is for sale with Carter Jonas estate agents, with offers invited over £850,000.

Call the agents on 01904 558200 for more details.

