See this stunning home in a choice location, for sale in Scarborough

The attractive Georgian property, that dates back to around 1750, includes two spacious reception rooms, an office, and four double bedrooms.

There are still many period features intact, but careful renovation has made this home's interior both welcoming and comfortable.

Entry at the lower ground floor level is to a hallway and formal dining room, a study, and stairs to the ground floor.

On the ground floor is a vestibule and hall, with a door to the rear garden. A large lounge has a striking fireplace with brick surround as a focal point.

There is original paneling to one wall in the well equipped kitchen with diner, that has fitted units and a charming window seat.

A first floor landing leads to two light and spacious double bedrooms, one with paneling, and there's a stylish house bathroom.

Two further large double bedrooms are above on the second floor, and the landing has access to loft space.

The pretty garden has a paved seating area with filled borders and brick pathways.

From the top floor of the house there is a sea view across the South Bay, while the other room looks out to the Castle headland. Close to a wide range of amenities, the property is only a short walk to the South Bay Beach.

This home on Princess Street, Scarborough, is for sale at £430,000 with CPH Property Services, Scarborough. Call 01723 352235 for further details.

1. The elegant interior of the house A wide staircase with landings at each floor lead to the reception rooms and bedrooms. Photo Sales

2. A large and lovely dining kitchen There is plenty of space in this well lit kitchen for a large dining table and chairs. Photo Sales

3. A comfortable lounge The large fireplace is a focal point of this good sized lounge or sitting room. Photo Sales

4. A light and bright dining room This beamed room has plenty of natural light and could easily adapt to an alternative use if required. Photo Sales