The properties are within the choice area of Scalby, and carry a price tag of £1 million.
Restored beautifully, Fernleigh is set over three floors, with four or five bedrooms. These are split between upper floors with a master bedroom and en suite, plus a second bedroom or sitting room on the first floor.
The remaining double bedrooms are above with a new, luxurious bathroom.
Ground floor accommodation includes a lovely sitting room with a bay window looking over the garden, a formal dining room, and the breakfast kitchen with bespoke oak and granite units, an AGA range and a separate dual fuel oven.
There is a storage cellar, and a half landing to a refurbished utility room and cloakroom.
The bright and spacious cottage offers the chance to have an additional family home, a permanent or holiday let, or alternative use.
An open plan ground floor combines living and dining space, with a limestone floor and woodburning stove. Within the kitchen are high spec units and an electric range oven.
A master bedroom with a new shower room, and a further double bedroom with vaulted ceiling are above, with the bathroom.
‘The Herbery’ is a private, one-bed, self-contained annexe with living space that has a separate kitchenette, with a sleep area and shower room.
A further large building gives potential scope for development in to accommodation.
There are landscaped gardens, a garage and parking space.
Farmleigh House, Scalby, is for sale at £1m with Cundalls estate agents. Call 01751 472766 for further information