The interior of Lawnswood, 22 Ings Lane, Brompton by Sawdon, is now a spacious living area with lounge and dining kitchen, with a vaulted ceiling and a master suite with study on a mezzanine level.

A full height glazed wall to the rear looks over almost half an acre of private, established gardens with lawns and patio areas surrounded by trees.

There is a single garage and off-road parking space on the driveway.

Accommodation on the ground floor includes an entrance hall, a bedroom with en-suite bathroom and access to a private decked terrace, two further double bedrooms and a contemporary style family bathroom.

The mezzanine study with master suite is versatile and spacious accommodation that almost spans the entire length of the property.

A fitted kitchen with integrated units and appliances, and granite work tops, is part of the light and bright open plan living and dining area, with a multifuel stove and marble tiled floors.

Brompton is a pretty, part conservation village to the west of Scarborough with a good mix of services and amenities.

This property would make a lovely family home although it is currently run as a holiday let, and can be sold as a going concern.

Lawnswood, Ings lane, Brompton by Sawdon, North Yorkshire, is on the market priced 575,000 with Liam Darrell estate agent, Scarborough.

Call 07493 191881 for more information.

Lawnswood is a unique home that has been extended to produce this open plan interior

1. A view of the rear of the property The virtual wall of windows fills the extended bungalow with natural light. Photo Sales

2. Spacious, open plan living Lawnswood is a unique home that has been extended to produce this open plan interior. Photo Sales

3. Stylish kitchen with breakfast bar The fitted kitchen area with integrated appliances. Photo Sales

4. A relaxing lounge area The large windows bring in plenty of natural light to add to the spacious feel. Photo Sales