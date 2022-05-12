Its dining kitchen is particularly appealing with its vaulted ceiling and exposed beams.

A central island with breakfast bar is a feature here, along with the brick built recess for a gas range cooker. There’s a built-in dishwasher and wine cooler, and a full range of units.

Bi-folding doors take you from the dining area, with its porcelain tiled flooring heated from below, out to a paved patio and the garden, while a sliding oak door leads to the living room, again with high vaults and beams, that is made cosy by a wood burner on a tiled hearth.

An exposed brick wall adds to the rustic flavour and the oak flooring is heated. Oak doors, floors, and underfloor heating feature throughout, even in the entrance hall which is open plan to the kitchen, with a utility room and tiled shower room with w.c. off.

A spacious main bedroom with exposed beams has a range of bespoke fitted wardrobes, and an en suite tiled shower room with a double shower cubicle.

There are two further double bedrooms, one with built in storage, then the stylish family bathroom that includes a step-in bowl bath, and a shower cubicle.

A lovely garden has a summer house that is a real bonus for entertaining, with a bespoke fitted bar, power and light, a fridge, and space for a hot-tub. From the paved patio, and the sizeable lawn, are far reaching rural views.

The property has a gravelled area with plenty of parking space.

Manor Farm Court, Main Street, Flixton, Scarborough, is for sale with Reeds Rains priced at £575,000. Call 01723 365335 for information.

1. Rustic and open plan Open plan space flows through the main part of the interior - one room to another. Photo Sales

2. Light and bright interior throughout A central island with breakfast bar is one feature of the well equipped kitchen area. Photo Sales

3. Room to relax... A spacious yet cosy and comfortable lounge has doors leading outside. Photo Sales

4. A sliding door separates - or links room spaces An alternative view of the lounge area, showing its stove in corner feature setting. Photo Sales