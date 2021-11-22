See this village home with a paddock, a home office, and an adventure playground, for sale near Scarborough

The modernised period property comes with grounds and gardens of over an acre, and it has a new detached office building, easily adaptable to other use.

Attractive both from its exterior view and throughout the interior, this newly decorated home has spacious rooms, and is bright and welcoming.

There is a ground floor annexe that has its own entrance and could be ideal for extended family, or leisure pursuits, for example. This includes a bedroom, wet room and reception room with access up into an attic room.

Main ground floor rooms include the large breakfast kitchen with handcrafted units and high spec integrated appliances.

A garden room with a triple aspect and lovely views is to the rear of the house, and there’s a front facing sitting room and a snug, both of which feature multi-fuel stoves.

There’s a utility room and a cloakroom too.

Three large double bedrooms on the first floor include one with an en suite, and there’s a spacious family bathroom with free standing bath and a separate shower cubicle.

The property benefits from air source central heating, full under-floor heating, and solar panels, so its age in no way impacts its energy efficiency.

In a lovely situation within a rural village, Wayside, Sawdon, is for sale with Cundalls, Pickering, for £750,000. Call 01751 472766 for details.

1. Outdoor space for vegetable growing, and playing The extensive grounds include a children's adventure playground. Photo Sales

2. Open plan living The bright and spacious kitchen that leads through to the orangery. Photo Sales

3. Orangery or sun room This versatile room has double doors that lead outside - perfect for summer weather and entertaining. Photo Sales

4. Sitting room comfort There's a feature fireplace within this room, with spotlights to the ceiling. Photo Sales