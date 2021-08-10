See this white period cottage, for sale in a village near Scarborough

With white walls and lawned gardens, this cottage is a family size home with spacious rooms.

The large breakfasting kitchen is a bright hub, with a range cooker, double oven and gas hob among appliances, and fitted units.

Beamed ceilings feature throughout ground floor rooms, that include a lounge, dining room and a snug.

A conservatory looks over the garden to the sea in the distance, and a feature fireplace in the lounge houses a woodburning stove.

The beamed dining room has doors to outside, and the snug is as its name implies, but could also be used as an office or similar.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms and two contemporary style bathrooms, one featuring a large shower cubicle, with ‘his and her’s’ handbasins set in vanity units.

One bedroom has views over to Bempton Cliffs, while another looks over the village.

The rear garden is private, fringed with trees and bushes, and there is a double garage with off-road parking space.

For sale with DMA estate agents in Filey, White Cliff Cottage, Castle Hill, Hunmanby, has a price tag of £360,000. Call 01723 515527 for more details.

1. A modern fitted kitchen The kitchen is spacious with an open plan element Buy photo

2. The beamed lounge The lounge has a feature fireplace with woodburning stove Buy photo

3. The dining room Beams add character to this sizeable room Buy photo

4. Contemporary style bathroom Storage space is included in this stylish bathroom Buy photo