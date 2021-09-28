See what this home on a private gated street in Scarborough has to offer...

But the house itself - a charming end terrace on a gated side street in the old town, offers plenty of space and options for a larger family, with six bedrooms, all of which have wash basins within the rooms.

Situated by the south bay and Scarborough Castle, this property has been home to the same family for 40 years.

Its ground floor includes an entrance hall, a lounge with a large bay window and fireplace, then a second lounge or dining room, also with a focal fireplace, and having two feature alcoves at either side.

A bright and modern kitchen has fitted units along with an integral cooker.

Good-size windows bring in plenty of natural light.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor with the house bathroom and a separate WC, and another three bedrooms above.

Paved patio gardens feature to both the front and rear, with stone walls and railings, and paved space to sit and look out over rooftops and the harbour to the beach and the sea, or for al fresco dining.

There is also a useful external store room.

This home on Princess Terrace, Scarborough, could be a full time home, or a potential holiday home.

It is priced at £325,000 with Tipple Underwood Estate Agents, Scarborough. Call 01723 350299 for more information.

