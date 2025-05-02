Sowerby affordable housing development approaches practical completion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new 100% affordable housing scheme at Back Lane, Thirsk, has reached practical completion. Designed by Leeds-based practice QAD Architects, the development features bespoke house types and a carefully planned site masterplan. Commissioned by Karbon Homes, the project is located in Sowerby, a village on the outskirts of Thirsk, where residents are now beginning to move into their new homes. The scheme delivers 64 much-needed affordable houses to help meet the growing demand in the area.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development is located adjacent to the Sowerby Conservation Area, with the site previously consisting of arable land defined by historic hedgerows and field boundaries. Careful consideration has been given to the site area ensuring that key natural features such as mature trees and hedgerows are preserved to help the new homes blend into the surrounding landscape. This thoughtful approach has helped minimize the impact of the new homes, maintaining the ecological integrity of the site and blending the development with the natural landscape.

Offering a range of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, as well as bungalows, the development is designed to create a diverse and sustainable community. The variety of housing options caters to different household needs and ensures that the site can accommodate a range of tenures. The homes have been designed with traditional architectural styles and local detailing, ensuring that the development complements the character of the nearby conservation area while maintaining a distinct and modern identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key feature of the design is the retention of the boundary hedgerows, which preserve the site's natural beauty and play an important role in supporting local wildlife. This consideration for nature is further reflected in the inclusion of a central public open space. This green area will serve as a focal point for the new community, providing a gathering space for residents and a valuable amenity for the wider village.

Site image

The development has been designed to meet the pressing need for affordable housing in the region. With 64 new homes, it represents a substantial contribution to the local housing supply and will play a vital role in strengthening the community. The homes meet modern standards, providing comfortable, high-quality living spaces for local families, while ensuring that the development remains in harmony with the surrounding environment.

Starting on site in March 2022 following a complex planning process, the project is now approaching completion, with the new homes starting to be occupied. This development will have a lasting positive impact on the area, not only by providing affordable housing but also by enhancing the landscape and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the community.

This project is a true testament to the collaboration between Karbon Homes, and QAD Architects, and it promises to be a valuable addition to the Sowerby area for years to come.