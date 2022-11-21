Step in to former village school turned cottage, for sale by North York Moors

A former village school in an idyllic location right on the edge of the North York Moors, with a courtyard, a garden area and ​plenty of character, is for sale.

Inkwells in Eskdaleside was converted to a cottage from the village schoolhouse in 1970. It had served as a school since 1834, when it was built in Blue Bank Stone.

The cottage sits next to the 'Headmaster's House' within the pretty village, and has the local shop and pub nearby, with lovely scenery stretching up the hill as the road leaves the buildings behind.

Over two floors, its accommodation includes a large reception room, that used to be the school’s classroom, with French Doors out to the courtyard. There is another reception room too, and the hallway, plus an integral garage of versatile use.

The kitchen with diner has fitted shaker-style cabinets, with an adjoining utility room and a downstairs w.c..

A bedroom completes the ground floor rooms, then upstairs are five more bedrooms, with one en-suite shower room and the family bathroom.

Feature arched windows add to the quirky charm of the property, that has been used in recent years as a guesthouse but could easily be a permanent or a holiday home, subject to change of use.

Above the rear courtyard is a tiered garden with steps giving access to Coach Road. ​

​Inkwells, 1 Eskdaleside, is for sale priced £325,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents. Call 01947 601301 for more details.​

1. Inkwells, 1 Eskdaleside, Sleights, North Yorks. Inkwells has a prime position within the village, and sits next to the 'Headmaster's House'. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents Photo Sales

2. Inkwells, 1 Eskdaleside, Sleights, North Yorks. A courtyard leads to a tiered garden at the rear of the property. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents Photo Sales

3. Inkwells, 1 Eskdaleside, Sleights, North Yorks. A home with character - rooms inside the stone-built cottage. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents Photo Sales

4. Inkwells, 1 Eskdaleside, Sleights, North Yorks. A kitchen with diner has fitted shaker-style cabinets. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents Photo Sales