It’s a sizeable place, with six to seven bedrooms and four bathrooms making it a great potential home for an extended family, for receiving guests, or for home working or pursuing hobbies that need devoted space - there’s masses of potential.

With natural light throughout, this house has charm and character, from the distinctive front doorway, to big bay windows, and stained glass.

Along with the modern dining kitchen is a separate dining room with double doors out to the garden. There's large conservatory, and a dual aspect lounge with central feature fireplace.

There’s also a reception room used currently as a bedroom with en suite, while a utility and w.c. complete the ground floor rooms.

Two master bedrooms and a twin bed room are on the first floor, the former both with bay windows, and there’s a family bathroom and a modern shower room.

A first floor, self contained annexe with access from outdoors has a breakfast kitchen, bedroom and shower room.

Two more double bedrooms on the second floor of the house look out across Oliver’s Mount.

With off street parking, this stunning home has front, side and rear gardens.

The property in Osborne Park, Scarborough, is priced £450,000, with CPH Property Services. Call 01723 352235 for details.

1. Private and south facing garden Patio seating areas allow you to make the most of summer days and evenings. Photo Sales

2. A roomy breakfast kitchen A central island is a feature of the kitchen, that oens through to the conservatory. Photo Sales

3. Comfort and relaxation.... A spacious conservatory, surrounded by greenery. Photo Sales

4. A welcoming interior Stained glass adds colour and interest to the entrance hallway. Photo Sales