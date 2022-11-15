Take a look at these 12 new properties in Scarborough that have been added to the market this week

News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at 12 new properties in Scarborough that have been added to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Scarborough at the moment and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from November 14.

By Lucy Chappell
38 minutes ago

Here we take a look at twelve new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. West Bank, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Tower Estates for £180,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. Belle Vue Parade, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Four Walls or More for £125,000

Photo: Zoopla

3. Moor Lane, Eastfield, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom bungalow is for sale with Reeds Rains for £140,000

Photo: Zoopla

4. Stoney Haggs Road, Scarborough

This four bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Linden Homes for £287,950

Photo: Zoopla

