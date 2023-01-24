Take a look at these 15 new properties in Scarborough that have been added to the market this week

News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at 15 new properties in Scarborough that have been added to the market this week

There are plenty of properties currently for sale in Scarborough at the moment and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from January 23.

By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 5:12pm

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

1. Main Street, East Ayton, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Ellis Hay for £205,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. Scalby Road, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Tipple Underwood for £155,000

Photo: Zoopla

3. Osgodby Crescent, Osgodby, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Colin Ellis Property Services for £170,000

Photo: Zoopla

4. Esplanade, Scarborough

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Tipple Underwood for £250,000

Photo: Zoopla

