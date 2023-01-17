News you can trust since 1882
Properties new to the market this week in and around Scarborough

Take a look at these 15 properties in Scarborough that have been added to the market this week

There are some interesting properties currently for sale in Scarborough, we take a look at some of the ones that have entered the market over the past seven days.

By Louise Perrin
16 minutes ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 5:43pm

Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Hay Lane, Scalby

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Tipple Underwood for £375,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. Byward Drive, Crossgates

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH for £230,000

Photo: Zoopla

3. Tenbury Court, Scarborough

This one bedroom flat is for sale with Hunters - offers over £85,000

Photo: Zoopla

4. Grouse Grove, Middle Deepdale

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters for £330,000

Photo: Zoopla

