Take a look at this Scarborough family home which is for sale at £925,000 – the most expensive on the market
Set over two floors, this grand Scarborough home has some incredible features and is currently the most expensive property on the market.
By Lucy Chappell
17 minutes ago
Updated
17th Oct 2022, 3:47pm
This stunning period detached grand residence is set in beautiful grounds, extended and modernised throughout, offering a rare property in the area.
The property sits in beautiful mature grounds with extensive lawns to both front and rear of the property, long driveway with double garage.
This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is currently on the market with Tipple Underwood for £925,000.
For more information about the property, call 01723 266016.
