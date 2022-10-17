Take a look at this Scarborough family home which is for sale at £925,000 – the most expensive on the market

This stunning period detached grand residence is set in beautiful grounds, extended and modernised throughout, offering a rare property in the area.

The property sits in beautiful mature grounds with extensive lawns to both front and rear of the property, long driveway with double garage.

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is currently on the market with Tipple Underwood for £925,000.

For more information about the property, call 01723 266016.

1. Crossgates, Scarborough This detached grand residence is set in beautiful grounds with extensive lawns at both the front and rear of the property Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Crossgates, Scarborough There is a large entertaining living kitchen diner with plenty of space and storage Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Crossgates, Scarborough The property has four reception rooms across the ground floor Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Crossgates, Scarborough The property has five spacious double bedrooms Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales