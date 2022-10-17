News you can trust since 1882
We take a look inside this Scarborough home which is for sale at £925,000 – the most expensive on the market

Take a look at this Scarborough family home which is for sale at £925,000 – the most expensive on the market

Set over two floors, this grand Scarborough home has some incredible features and is currently the most expensive property on the market.

By Lucy Chappell
17 minutes ago
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 3:47pm

This stunning period detached grand residence is set in beautiful grounds, extended and modernised throughout, offering a rare property in the area.

The property sits in beautiful mature grounds with extensive lawns to both front and rear of the property, long driveway with double garage.

This five bedroom and three bathroom detached house is currently on the market with Tipple Underwood for £925,000.

For more information about the property, call 01723 266016.

1. Crossgates, Scarborough

This detached grand residence is set in beautiful grounds with extensive lawns at both the front and rear of the property

Photo: Zoopla

2. Crossgates, Scarborough

There is a large entertaining living kitchen diner with plenty of space and storage

Photo: Zoopla

3. Crossgates, Scarborough

The property has four reception rooms across the ground floor

Photo: Zoopla

4. Crossgates, Scarborough

The property has five spacious double bedrooms

Photo: Zoopla

Scarborough
