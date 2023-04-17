A former farmstead has been brought to the market in the heart of the North York Moors, in what has been labelled a ‘rare opportunity’ for redevelopment.

Stainton Hall Farmhouse, is a detached five bedroom period property in Danby and benefits from wide-ranging views over the Esk Valley.

While the farmhouse requires full refurbishment and improvement, the sale also includes traditional farm buildings that come with planning consent for three dwellings and consent for a further three bedroom newbuild home.

The package all comes with a guide price of £900,000 and, in total, the site is about 0.93 acre.

Extending to almost 2,900 sq ft of internal accommodation, the farmhouse has retained many of its period and traditional features.

The buildings benefit from approved planning consent for conversion to three new dwellings with associated access, parking, amenity spaces and landscaping works together with construction of one new dwelling and a double garage to serve the existing farmhouse.

Will Douglas, director in the rural agency team at Savills in York and whose team is handling the sale, said: “The sale of Stainton Hall provides the buyer with a rare opportunity to put their own stamp on an appealing development with an enviable village position from which to take advantage of popular locations which the National Park is renowned for.”

David Steel, chief executive of Dawnay Estates, adds: “We are pleased to be working with Savills to bring this exciting mixed development site to the market.”

1 . Property spotlight Stainton Hall Farm at Danby, near Whitby. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Property spotlight Some internal modernisation is needed at the property. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Property spotlight Aerial view of Stainton Hall Farmhouse, at Danby, near Whitby. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4 . Property spotlight The outline of the land and surrounding village of Danby. Photo: Savills Photo Sales