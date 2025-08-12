It is one of eight areas within Yorkshire where the cost of the average home has risen by at least 60% during that time, with prices rising by more than half in many more neighbourhoods across the region.

We’ve crunched the data to compile a list of the 13 places within Yorkshire where prices rose by the biggest percentage between September 2019 and September 2024, the latest date for which localised housing statistics are available.

They include districts of Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford and Wakefield, among other areas.

The figures are taken from house price data published by the Office for National Statistics.

The neighbourhoods with the fastest rising house prices range from charming countryside villages to buzzing city centre spots.

The average house price in the cheapest of those areas is just £112,900, compared with £390,000 in the most expensive.

We’ve looked at what makes them increasingly popular places to live, including good schools, a friendly community, great pubs, cafes and restaurants, and picturesque countryside walks.

Some are considered among the best places to live in Yorkshire, while others have not traditionally been the most sought-after but are becoming more popular partly due to their affordability.

If you’re looking to move, you might want to check out this list of the most popular affordable towns for families across England, Wales and Scotland.

1 . Upper Batley and Soothill - 57.2% increase The average house price in Upper Batley and Soothill, Kirklees, has risen by 57.2% in the last five years, to £207,500. That's the 13th biggest percentage increase anywhere in Yorkshire. Its range of cafes and restaurants, strong sense of community, and good transport links are among the factors which make it popular. Batley is also home to the famous confectionery firm, Fox's Biscuits. | National World Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . North Richmondshire - 57.6% increase The average house price in North Richmondshire has risen by 57.6% in the last five years, to £390,000. That's the 12th biggest percentage increase anywhere in Yorkshire. Beautiful countryside and good schools make it a popular place to live. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Shearbridge and University - 57.8% increase The average house price in the Shearbridge and University district of Bradford has risen by 57.8% in the last five years, to £126,250. That's the 11th biggest percentage increase anywhere in Yorkshire. The area's affordability and good bus links have made it a popular choice with homebuyers. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales