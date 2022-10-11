There is so much light and space in this semi in Scalby

The versatile property with gardens to front and rear has exceptional space throughout, with some lovely enduring period features, such as sash windows and fireplaces, blending well with a modern and comfortable interior.

From the entrance hall, that has a cloakroom off, and an open staircase leading up, are rooms including a light and airy lounge with a bay window and feature fireplace as a focal point, wooden flooring, and a picture rail.

The dining and sitting room also has a large bay window, then there’s the kitchen, with plenty of natural light, additional space beyond, and a door to outside.

A first floor landing leads to four double bedrooms, two with en suites, then there are three further bedrooms above on the second floor. Period fireplaces add an element of charm to bedrooms.

The property has gas central heating and a hot water solar panel system.

Attractive grounds have lawns, trees and shrubs, including mature fruit trees. A private driveway has parking space and leads to the detached garage.

Scalby village is one of Scarborough's top residential areas, just over two miles north of the centre of town.

In the village and its surrounds are a good selection of services and amenities ranging from a doctor's surgery, to a supermarket, chemist, library, sports clubs and facilities, and pubs and restaurants.

There are also several highly regarded schools within the vicinity, including Scalby School and Lindhead School.

​This Station Road, Scalby, home is currently for sale priced £550,000 with Liam Darrell estate agents​.

Call the selling agents on 01723 670004 for more information about the property.

1. Entrance porch and hallway The property has a bright and spacious hallway. Photo: Liam Darrell Photo Sales

2. Lounge and dining rooms A central fireplace and a large bay window allowing natural light to pour in are features of these open plan rooms. Photo: Liam Darrell Photo Sales

3. Garden views Large bay windows give lovely views of the mature lawned garden outside. Photo: Liam Darrell Photo Sales

4. Open plan arrangement Part of the kitchen, which is open to the lounge and dining areas on the ground floor. Photo: Liam Darrell Photo Sales