There's a heated swimming pool with this cottage for sale near Scarborough

The white cottage in Hunmanby has an open plan interior to maximise its space, a lawned garden and a versatile brick built outbuilding..

There is parking space for several vehicles in a rear courtyard.

The heated swimming pool is within an enclosed area with substantial decking, allowing plenty of room for a table and chairs, or loungers.

With three large bedrooms that include two doubles and one with fitted bunk beds, the cottage has gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

Its attractive kitchen has a feature brick wall, and fitted white units with a free standing island that has a sink unit and a breakfast bar.

The open plan design links the spacious lounge and dining areas, the former with a focal fireplace and built in shelving. There’s also a handy utility room.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms and a family bathroom with a deep, free standing bath positioned beneath the window.

Hunmanby has a wide choice of shops and services, and is surrounded by countryside, while being a short journey from the coast.

For sale with DMA, Filey, the cottage is priced £455,000, Call 01723 515527 for more details.

1. White cottage in Hunmanby This village centre home has open plan living space, ideal for a family Photo Sales

2. A personal swimming pool Close-up of the pool facility to the rear of the cottage. Photo Sales

3. Open plan living The spacious dining and lounge areas within the cottage. Photo Sales

4. Lounge with feature fireplace A comfortable and well lit reception room. Photo Sales