This bright and modern period home is for sale in a top Scarborough location

This unique detached property, built in 1925, has light and spacious rooms with oak doors and staircase, and a modern kitchen with adjacent breakfast room.

The contemporary style kitchen, with pale green units and oak work tops. includes an Aga range cooker with a built-in electric oven and an electric hob with extractor, plus an integral dishwasher.

An orangery or day room is another plus, with its full length bi-folding door leading out to a patio area and the rear garden.

There’s an entrance porch and hallway with built-in cloakroom, a triple aspect sitting room with bay window and feature fireplace, a dining room, snug and a ground floor wc.

All four bedrooms on the first floor are doubles, with the main bedroom having its own en suite, along with the family bathroom and separate w.c. facility.

Generous gardens with extensive views are mostly lawned with established borders, and have patio and decked areas for sitting outside.

There’s a summer house too, and a lower garden area with a potting shed.

Two garages have power and lighting, and there is ample space for several parked vehicles.

College Avenue is within the Deepdale conservation area of South Cliff, and this particular home is for sale priced £700,000 with Reeds Rains estate agents.

Call them on 01723 365335 for more information.

