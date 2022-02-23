This Grade II Listed property oozes comfort and character, with exposed stone from the original walls, wooden ceiling beams and sash windows.

These are all prevalent in the first room on entry, which is the kitcher and diner.

The lounge with its period cast iron fireplace as a focal point is upstairs, and above that on the second floor is the cottage's large double bedroom. There is fitted storage within the chimney breast recess which is a great space bonus.

A modern, attractive bathroom includes a bath with an overhead shower, a w.c and wash hand basin.

This property is for sale fully furnished and is in a fabulous location, being close to Whitby's 199 steps and the Abbey landmark.

A perfect, cosy retreat, Penny Hedge House is a versatile home, bolthole or holiday let investment.

it is for sale priced £275,000 with Hendersons Property Services. Call 01947 602626 to find out more.

