This home for sale in Scarborough has great views, a sun room and a sauna

With three double bedrooms, this house has open living space including a modern kitchen and diner.

There is also loft space and a cellar, the latter including a sauna room.

Further to these is a lovely rear garden, parking space and a garage.

The spacious kitchen and diner includes a full range of units, with French doors leading outside.

There is a lounge area, a dining room and a concrete sun room, with added ground floor facilities of a wc and utility room.

All three double bedrooms and the family bathroom, with a four piece suite, are on the first floor. There is an en suite with the master bedroom.

Above these are two further rooms.

Lawns with established shrub borders and a patio form the rear garden, where there is a summer house, and an allotment area.

The driveway provides off road parking.

Its location on the north side of Scarborough allows easy access to a wide range of amenities and attractions together with the Scarborough North bay and the beach.

Offers over £450,000 are invited for this home on Lowdale Avenue, Scarborough, by Hunters estate agents, call01723 336760

1. Front view of the property The detached family home for sale on Lowdale Avenue, Scarborough Buy photo

2. The house kitchen A bright and modern kitchen with plenty of storage and worktop space Buy photo

3. The sun room A lovely spacoius sun and garden room to relax or entertain in, Buy photo

4. Open living space The home interior with lounge and dining space linked to the kitchen area Buy photo