This home in a Scarborough hotspot has a home office and a garden with summer house

With four bedrooms, the master bedroom having its own ensuite - and an open kitchen with diner, the modern property at Scalby also has a fully enclosed garden to the rear.

An entrance porch and hallway lead to a dual aspect lounge with central feature fireplace, and a dining room, currently used as a further sitting room.

The kitchen with diner is fitted with a range of wall and base units and includes some integral appliances.

Bedrooms are all spacious with double windows, served by a good size family bathroom, and one en suite facility.

There’s a patio for sitting out and enjoying the warmer months to the rear of the house, with an extensive lawned garden enclosed by a wall and fencing, and with a timber summer house.

The open front lawn, adjacent to the driveway, is peppered with trees, and there is a double garage that has been converted to a useful home office at one side.

For sale with Tipple Underwood estate agents, Scarborough, 6, Ivy Bank Court, Scalby, is for sale at an asking price of £465,000.

Call 01723 350299 or message [email protected] for more information.

1. A light and bright kitchen The kitchen diner has a range of base and wall fitted units. Photo Sales

2. A comfortable lounge The house lounge has a central fireplace feature. Photo Sales

3. Garden with patio space The enclosed lawned garden to the rear of the property. Photo Sales

4. Second sitting room A further space to relax within the family home. Photo Sales