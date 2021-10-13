This property in Ivy Bank Court, Scalby, stands on a sizeable corner plot

This home in a Scarborough hotspot has a home office and a garden with summer house

This family home is for sale within one of Scarborough’s most sought after areas.

By Sally Burton
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:23 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:24 am

With four bedrooms, the master bedroom having its own ensuite - and an open kitchen with diner, the modern property at Scalby also has a fully enclosed garden to the rear.

An entrance porch and hallway lead to a dual aspect lounge with central feature fireplace, and a dining room, currently used as a further sitting room.

The kitchen with diner is fitted with a range of wall and base units and includes some integral appliances.

Bedrooms are all spacious with double windows, served by a good size family bathroom, and one en suite facility.

There’s a patio for sitting out and enjoying the warmer months to the rear of the house, with an extensive lawned garden enclosed by a wall and fencing, and with a timber summer house.

The open front lawn, adjacent to the driveway, is peppered with trees, and there is a double garage that has been converted to a useful home office at one side.

For sale with Tipple Underwood estate agents, Scarborough, 6, Ivy Bank Court, Scalby, is for sale at an asking price of £465,000.

Call 01723 350299 or message [email protected] for more information.

1. A light and bright kitchen

The kitchen diner has a range of base and wall fitted units.

Photo Sales

2. A comfortable lounge

The house lounge has a central fireplace feature.

Photo Sales

3. Garden with patio space

The enclosed lawned garden to the rear of the property.

Photo Sales

4. Second sitting room

A further space to relax within the family home.

Photo Sales
ScarboroughScalby
Next Page
Page 1 of 2