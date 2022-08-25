This home with a stunning interior is up for sale, with an acre of land.

Gardens with views are lawned and lovely too, with an acre of grounds and stabling complex that will add to its appeal for many.

Ground floor accommodation includes a roomy entrance hallway with staircase up to the first floor.

The large kitchen with diner and relaxed seating area has fitted units with a central island unit, and bi-fold doors out to the gardens. A brick chimney breast feature houses a cooker.

There's a formal dining room, with a pleasant sun room sharing double doors with the lounge....a light and spacious room with focal fireplace.

A utility room and w.c. complete the ground floor, which has underfloor heating throughout.

All four bedrooms are found on the first floor. The master bedroom is particularly luxurious with its own dressing room with wardrobe, an en suite bathroom, and sliding doors out to a balcony.

A second double room has an en suite bathroom, along with the house bathroom facility.

Within the quiet village of Folkton, this property of almost equal distance, five to six miles, to both Scarborough and Filey, has excellent access to major transport links.

Hunters Lodge, Folkton, Scarborough, is on the market at £850,000 with CPH Property Services, Scarborough. Call 01723 352235 for more information.

1. A bright and welcoming kitchen with diner The large kitchen with diner and relaxed seating area has a central island unit, and bi-fold doors out to the gardens. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales

2. The entrance hallway The roomy hallway with staircase leading up has doorways to several ground floor rooms. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales

3. A place to relax.... The sun room looks out over the gardens. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales

4. A light and airy lounge A feature fireplace is central to the comfortable lounge. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales