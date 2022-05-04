Huge windows and a balcony, along with a large garden, make the most of the scenery that stretches for miles to the rear.

There is a double driveway fronting the striking home, with an entrance porch leading into a dining hall. From here is a staircase down to a lower hallway, and doors to a cloakroom, the kitchen and the lounge.

Fitted white units give plenty of storage in the breakfast kitchen that includes an integrated double oven, fridge freezer and dishwasher.

Sliding glass doors from the lounge, with its inset flame effect gas fire, open to a raised balcony with seating and a lovely outlook.

On the lower ground floor is a conservatory with doors to the garden, a ceiling fan and a convector heater.

Three bedrooms, the bathroom, and a WC share this lower level, two bedrooms having patio doors. The third is currently in use as a study.

The bathroom’s four-piece suite includes a corner shower cubicle, a Jacuzzi bath and a wash basin with vanity unit surround.

One bedroom with fitted wardrobes is on the floor above, and has an en-suite with a corner bath, a separate shower cubicle and a vanity unit.

An integral garage has power and lighting, and within the tiered garden are a decked patio and sections with level lawn, trees, shrubs and bushes.

This home on Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury, is for sale priced £425,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent. Call 01924 291294 for details.

1. Drinks on the balcony.... Enjoy warmer weather outdoors with views over stunning countryside.... Photo Sales

2. Levels of interest.. A dining area at upper level within the attractive interior. Photo Sales

3. A stylish conservatory This 'garden room' is surrounded by greenery with country views. Photo Sales

4. The relaxing lounge This lounge is filled with natural light and has access to a wide balcony feature outside. Photo Sales