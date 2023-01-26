This large family semi within a sought after area has outstanding features

A luxurious spa pool is a highlight of this three-storey semi-detached home that has been extended to provide full family accommodation including a conservatory and a private garden.

There's a modern fitted kitchen, a large lounge with a bay window, an open plan dining area and an office or study, along with a ground floor w.c. and utility room.

Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the first floor, with a master bedroom and en suite facility occupying the whole second floor.

A front double driveway provides parking space for several vehicles.

The extensive lawned garden to the rear has patio seating areas and two outbuildings, while landscaping work with new turf to be laid is ongoing.

Newby has many local amenities, with nearby schools, shops and services, with a regular bus route in to Scarborough centre.This family home in Scalby Avenue, Newby, Scarborough, is priced at £310,000 with Liam Darrell Estate Agent, tel. 01723 670004.

