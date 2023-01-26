News you can trust since 1882
A deluxe spa pool accessed from a decked seating area in a private garden is one of the facilities with this property for sale in Newby.

This large family semi within a sought after area has outstanding features

A luxurious spa pool is a highlight of this three-storey semi-detached home that has been extended to provide full family accommodation including a conservatory and a private garden.

By Sally Burton
42 minutes ago

There's a modern fitted kitchen, a large lounge with a bay window, an open plan dining area and an office or study, along with a ground floor w.c. and utility room.

Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the first floor, with a master bedroom and en suite facility occupying the whole second floor.

A front double driveway provides parking space for several vehicles.

The extensive lawned garden to the rear has patio seating areas and two outbuildings, while landscaping work with new turf to be laid is ongoing.

Newby has many local amenities, with nearby schools, shops and services, with a regular bus route in to Scarborough centre.This family home in Scalby Avenue, Newby, Scarborough, is priced at £310,000 with Liam Darrell Estate Agent, tel. 01723 670004.

1. Scalby Avenue, Newby, Scarborough

This extended semi-detached home has parking space to the front, with an extensive garden to the rear.

1. Scalby Avenue, Newby, Scarborough

2. Scalby Avenue, Newby, Scarborough

The entrance hallway has stairs up to the first and then the second floor.

2. Scalby Avenue, Newby, Scarborough

3. Scalby Avenue, Newby, Scarborough

This spacious lounge has a feature fireplace and a bay window.

3. Scalby Avenue, Newby, Scarborough

4. Scalby Avenue, Newby, Scarborough

A conservatory is part of the ground floor accommodation.

4. Scalby Avenue, Newby, Scarborough

