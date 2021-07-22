This lovely home has a perfect location, and is for sale in Filey

Dating back originally to around 1920, Thornton House has a reception hall with a wine display area.

In the spacious fitted kitchen is a central workstation island.

The sitting room with feature fireplace has patio doors to the garden, while an open plan family room, has a reading zone.

In addition there is the dining room, a study or bedroom, and a shower room on the ground floor.

There is a principal bedroom suite on the first floor with dressing room and en suite, a guest bedroom with en suite shower room, and three further bedrooms with a family shower room.

The Coach House has a sitting room, a kitchen and shower room, with two bedrooms.

Lawned gardens with patios, and parking space accompany the double garage and car port.

Remote control electric gates give entry to the property, that is central to Filey and all its amenities.

For sale with Jackson Stops estate agents, Thornton House on West Avenue, Filey, is priced at £750,000. Call 01625 540340 for details.

