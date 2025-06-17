This lovely lifestyle property is for sale in scenic 'nature reserve' village

Derby House ​is a former traditional farmhouse with lovely gardens, and an interior that has been modernised to an impressive standard​.

The main house spans over 1700 square feet and features two large reception rooms, each with log burning stoves and doors leading out to the gardens.

A farmhouse-style breakfast kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances is great for casual dining with family and friends, while the entrance hall has a guest cloakroom and a handy utility or boot room leading off.

Four good size bedrooms are on the first floor, the main bedroom having its own walk-in dressing room or nursery, and an en-suite shower room, while the remaining bedrooms are served by a stylish house bathroom.

Outbuildings have been converted into two beautifully styled one-bedroom Holiday Cottages, known as ‘Seabird Lodges’.

These cottages have an excellent track record of occupancy and income.

There is an attached office space that includes a kitchenette and w.c., ideal for home working but highly flexible in nature, and additionally, there is a large adaptable garage space.

The gardens are quite extensive and landscaped, with formal garden areas for the main house and an open nature garden for occupants of the lodges to enjoy.

They include various seating areas, storage sheds, and a gazebo with a hot tub, that’s a bonus for the warmer months of the year.

The two holiday cottages are of individual design and have proved to be an excellent source of income for the current owners.

Amenities within the village include a pub, a post office, and a shop, and its proximity to the sea and spectacular cliffs that teem with wildlife only adds to the general appeal of the place.

Derby House, High Street, Bempton, Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire, YO15 1HP​ is for sale at a guide price of £800,000 to £825,000, with Fine and Country, Willerby, tel. 01482 420999.

