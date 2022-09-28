This modern family home makes the most of its prime location

The four bedroom property with double garage has undergone full refurbishment with extensive landscaping work to make the most of its lawned gardens, patio areas, and beautiful country views.

​Its spacious and stylish interior includes an open plan kitchen with lounge and entertainment space that has bi-fold doors to its outdoor facilities, and large windows that allow in plenty of natural light.

An entrance hall, with w.c. off, ​also has stairs to the upper floor and three double bedrooms with country views. A fourth bedroom has been used as a dressing room or study by the current owners.

​Along with the house bathroom is a modern shower room with double step-in shower.​

The front gravel planted garden has steps to the front door, while to the rear is an expanse of lawn with established border, and a raised patio with hot tub, from which surrounding views can be enjoyed.

A detached double garage to the rear of the house has electric up and over doors, with private parking to the front.

​This updated home has​ gas ​central ​heating, ​and ​UPVC double glazing throughout.​Situated on a​ private road on Scarborough's South Cliff​, the house is close to a range of shops and schools, and the South Cliff Golf Course​. Excellent public transport links are close by too.​

​The Deepdale Avenue, Scarborough, property is priced £575,000 with Liam Darrell estate agents. Call 01723 670004 for information.

1. Country and golf course views Patio areas are perfect for al fresco dining, with one currently used to house a hot tub. Photo: Liam Darrell estate agents Photo Sales

2. Open plan interior The lounge and entertainment space links to the kitchen. Photo: Liam Darrell Photo Sales

3. Indoor to outdoor living The lounge and entertainment space has bi-fold doors to its outdoor facilities. Photo: Liam Darrell Photo Sales

4. Bright and modern kitchen and dining space Large picture windows bring in plenty of natural light to the open plan arrangement. Photo: Liam Darrell Photo Sales