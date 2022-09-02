This modern Robin Hood's Bay home has incredible views

With three bedrooms and bathrooms, sea views and a private garden, it's a rare find in a sought after location.

Although it has served as a holiday let, this is essentially a versatile family home.

Set over three floors, the entrance hall has a shower room off - ideal for anyone coming in from the beach.

A seat in the bay window of the sitting room has widespread views, while a linked garden room leads outside through bi-fold doors.

In the kitchen are fitted units and integrated appliances, with an adjoining dining area that has French doors out to a decked terrace and gardens. A utility room is a further facility.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms with sea views, both with fitted wardrobes and one with an en suite shower room. The house bathroom has twin washbasins, a free standing bath and a separate shower.

Accessed by stairs from the landing, the converted attic is a further bedroom with skylight windows showcasing the vista.

A decked area by the kitchen has steps to a lower platform with a gate to the lawned garden, with mature trees and shrubs.

To add to the idyll, facing the sea is a charming summer house.

There is plenty of off-road parking provision.

This home is on the Cleveland Way and so a walkers' paradise. It also stands by the Whitby-Scarborough National Cycle Route, is a short stroll to the beach and has many amenities in the quaint and pretty fishing village.

Overdale, Robin Hoods Bay, is for sale priced £700,000 with Knight Frank estate agents, Harrogate.

Call 01423 594286 for information.

1. The garden overlooks the sweep of the bay This garden is a stunning spot in which to relax... Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

2. A bright and stylish kitchen The fitted kitchen has an adjacent breakfast room. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

3. A light and modern sitting room An attractive front room with feature bay window. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

4. Indoor to outdoor living... Bi-fold doors open up the garden room to a decked area outside. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales