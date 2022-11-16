This newly refurbished bungalow is for sale in Flamborough village

A detached bungalow has come up for sale within the sought-after village of Flamborough.

Recently renovated by its current owners, the property's accommodation includes a versatile, large loft with potential for many different uses.

The bungalow also has an entrance hall, a lounge and separate dining room, both of which feature fireplaces and bay windows, the kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Fitted units with roll top work surfaces are in the kitchen, which has an electric oven and a gas hob.

One of the two bedrooms has a front bay window, and has inbuilt storage. Both rooms have laminated wooden style floors.

A modern bathroom includes a walk-in shower and wash hand basin within a vanity unit.

The garden surrounds the bungalow and is prepared for turf, while a large driveway provides plenty of parking space along with the garage that has power and light..

This property in Woodcock Road, Flamborough, Bridlington, is for sale priced £359,950, with Hunters estate agents, Bridlington. Call 01262 674252 for details.

