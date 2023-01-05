This picture book cottage has the most sensational views....

A stone cottage with miles of country views and a prime position in a village with shops and services just a stroll away, is for sale.

The many attractions of 'Melrose' are evident both inside and out, with a rear high-decked veranda looking right across Lowdale, and Esk Valley views to the front.

Beautifully presented, the Sleights property is more spacious than might be expected, with lovely features ranging from its fireplaces - even in the bedrooms, to decorative detail, and sash windows.

In the modern, bright kitchen with fitted units and laminate worktops is an integrated fridge and plumbing for a dishwasher. A rear lobby leads to a ground floor w.c. then the morning room with its many windows from which to admire the scenery outside.

A side porch gives access to the veranda and garden.

There is fitted storage in the entrance hall, with a staircase leading up.

The sitting room, with a large front bay window, displays an original cast iron fireplace with tiled hearth, while the dining room, with archway through to the kitchen, showcases a traditional range.

From the first floor landing there's a main double bedroom with original fireplace and valley views. Another double also has a fireplace and is front-facing.

There's a bathroom with white suite, and a large, fully tiled shower room with corner cubicle.

The third bedroom is again a double, and looks out over Lowdale.Attic rooms provide extra space and carry the option of conversion to bedrooms subject to any necessary planning consent.

A central path leads to the front door through the gravelled garden with plants and shrubs.

To the back of the cottage is the sizeable veranda - a perfect spot to bask in the sun and enjoy the scenic surroundings.The rear garden is mainly gravelled with trees, shrubs and plants.

​Melrose, Coach Road, Sleights, is for sale priced at £560,000, with Richardson and Smith estate agents.

Call 01947 602298 for information.

