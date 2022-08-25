This Scarborough South Bay hotel is on the market at £1.1m

The Chapel House Hotel and Restaurant in Scarborough’s affluent South Cliff area is on the market with specialist business property adviser, Christie and Co..

With a large 100-cover restaurant and a private function room, the hotel has 14 bedrooms, all with en suite facilities, and has been a choice venue for such events as weddings.

Maintained as a luxurious accommodation option after considerable renovation work in 2015 when it changed hands to the current owners, the 1850 red brick property still has many original features, that include a stunning pre-Raphaelite chapel.

The sale of the hotel on the corner of Ramshill Road give a new owner the opportunity to acquire ‘a well-trading business with multiple income streams’, in a tourist hotspot on North Yorkshire’s heritage coastline.

Its situation is just a short walk from the town centre and all its attractions.

Sam Ashton, senior business agent at Christie and Co, is handling the sale.

He said: “With hotel and guest house accommodation across the North East Yorkshire coast in high demand, this is a solid and sustainable business venture that could be driven further by utilising the events and function space and the wonderful letting rooms within the property.

"The property has benefitted from Scarborough’s year-round tourism over the years and we welcome negotiations from interested parties.”

