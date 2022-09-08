This stone cottage in Sandsend is for sale for £825,000

Broome House has belonged to the same family for 50 years, and has been carefully updated, with original features left intact, throughout that time.

It and its neighbouring cottages that lie by the beck on the valley side of the bay, were once part of the Mulgrave Estate.

The rear garden stretches up to Mulgrave Woods and has exceptional sweeping views.

​The cottage interior​ consists of a kitchen through to dining room on the ground floor, with a sitting room, a utility room, and a useful ground floor shower room.

Up above are three double bedrooms and the house bathroom

​A terrace and storage area are outside the kitchen, while to the front of the property is a patio which is a lovely seating area, looking over the beck.​

​With its award winning sandy beach, the unspoilt fishing village​ has a range of amenities, with a wider choice available in its close neighbour, Whitby.

Broome House, Sandsend, Whitby,​ is priced at​ £825,000 ​with ​Carter Jonas​ estate agents​, York​.

Call ​01904 558200​ for further information.​

