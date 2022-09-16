This stunning coastal home in Whitby has been named one of the top 10 dream UK homes by the sea
This beautiful Whitby home dates back to the early 20th century with stunning views of the sea and is for sale.
This lavish six-bedroom home is located in Fylingdales, Whitby, and is a short distance away from one of Yorkshire coast’s finest hidden gems Boggle Hole which is walking distance away from the vibrant village of Robin Hood’s Bay.
The property called White Lodge dates back to 1906 and is on the market for £1,400,000.
White Lodge has been named second best UK dream home by Knight Frank. According to the estate agent, there is a 67 per cent average coastal property premium in the UK and an increasing number of people are looking to buy ‘another home’ by the sea.
In the latest issue of Waterfront View, Christopher Bailey, head of National Waterfront at Knight Frank said: “Coastal destinations in particular are enjoying a continued resurgence in popularity. This is partly boosted by continuing uncertainty around foreign travel.”
Here are some pictures of the beautiful home for sale with Knight Frank.