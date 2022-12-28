This stunning village home is for sale near Scarborough, with large gardens and a studio

An appealing character home with extensive walled gardens and a studio with workshop is for sale in a village close to Scarborough.

The Grade 2 listed Long House is a beamed property that has great charm, with Yorkshire sash windows and open fires in two of its rooms. A cruck beam remains as one of its enduring features.

Accommodation within the quaint home that has plenty of natural light includes an entrance hall with utility room, an inner hall and cloakroom, and a spacious sitting room with open fire within a feature fireplace.

A central living and dining room also has a stone fireplace with a cosy open fire, and there's an end breakfast kitchen with fitted units.

Four bedrooms are all on the first floor, and two of these have en suite bathroom facilities.

Along with the garage and plenty of parking space is a detached stone barn used currently as a studio with workshop, and storage. This versatile space could be developed as a home office, guest accommodation or alternative use, subject to any necessary planning permission.

The private grounds cover over a third of an acre and consist of both a lawned garden and a natural wildlife area.

Situated about nine miles from the centre of Scarborough, Snainton is a sought after village that has a variety of services and amenities that include a primary school, a shop, a church, two pubs and a doctors' surgery.

There's a regular bus service through the village from Scarborough to Helmsley and both the main route of the A64, and Malton rail station are easily accessible.

The Long House, Snainton, is for sale priced £440,000, with estate agents Cundalls, of Pickering.

Call 01751 472766 for further details about the property.

1. The Long House, Station Road, Snainton A light and spacious sitting room with feature fireplace. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

2. The Long House, Station Road, Snainton The beamed dining area. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

3. The Long House, Station Road, Snainton A bright kitchen with fitted units leads through to the dining room. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

4. The Long House, Station Road, Snainton An alternative view of the pleasant sitting room. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales