This three bed cottage is for sale on an historic Whitby street

Prince of Wales Cottage is now a comfortable, three bedroom home, with feature remnants from its past, that include an old stone fireplace in the spacious lounge, with its two sash windows.

Also on the ground floor is the modern kitchen that has fitted units with integral appliances, and a door to the yard and decked area for sitting out in the warmer months.

Above on the first floor are a double and a single bedrooms. There's a pleasant bathroom with a deep bath for relaxed bathing.

A further bedroom and a snug area or dressing room are on the second floor, with the potential to make this a further bedroom if desired.

It's possible to see the sea from the upper floors, or St Mary's Church and the Abbey headland from rear velux windows.

With the private yard behind the cottage is a bespoke wrought iron stairwell leading to a raised decked area that is ideal for entertaining.

This larger than average seaside cottage could easily be a permanent home, but is also suitable as a holiday let.

Henrietta Street, Whitby, is for sale with Astins priced £495,000. Call 01947 821122 for details.

