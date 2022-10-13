This unique home has an historic location overlooking a Scarborough park

The property's location on Peasholm Rise, a former toll site at the town boundary, gives it a place in the town's history. It is also close to the North Bay and the beach.

With its unique, updated mix of modern comforts with original features ranging from the entrance door, to the staircase, and several fireplaces, the house has plenty of space, and three double bedrooms

From the hallway, with its staircase with balustrade, is a light and airy lounge, and a separate dining room, both with feature fireplaces.

A modern and well equipped kitchen has views of Peasholm Park, with an added utility area from an inner hallway.

There's also a ground floor family bathroom including both bath and shower.

All the double bedrooms have individual style, with period fireplaces. One has fitted wardrobes and an en suite walk-in shower room.

A further bedroom is currently used as a games room, and opens out to a patio and the rear garden.

There is an outside store room, and off road parking for two vehicles

The rear courtyard has a raised patio and flower beds, with steps down to the parking space that has double gates.

Grade 11 listed Peasholm Park is an important part of Scarborough's history, being built on the former site of the Northstead Manor House of Richard the Third.

This semi-detached home on Peasholm Rise, 4 Peasholm Road, Scarborough, YO12 7TT​ , is priced at £325,000 with Lisa Crowe estate agents, Malton. Call 07930 372277 for details.​

​

1. Views of an historic park Looking out from a window within the property to leafy Peasholme Park Photo: Lisa Crowe estate agent Photo Sales

2. A well equipped kitchen The modern kitchen has fitted units and appliances. Photo: Lisa Crowe estate agent Photo Sales

3. A bright, attractive lounge Three windows allow natural light to flood in to this room, with a central feature fireplace. Photo: Lisa Crowe estate agent Photo Sales

4. Period fireplace as a central feature Another light and pleasant reception room within the property Photo: Lisa Crowe estate agent Photo Sales