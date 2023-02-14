Following a harsh winter, house-proud Brits are being urged to get ahead of their Spring cleaning and spruce up their garden in time for some brighter spring weather

To help you get a headstart, the outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are sharing their ten-step Spring cleaning guide.

The advice comes as people are encouraged to make the most of their outdoor space this year by following easy hacks to get their gardens in tip top condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of these easy-to follow tips include tackling weeds, reviving the lawn, pruning plants and edging garden beds to maximise the potential of your outdoor space.

A spokesperson for Garden Buildings Direct said: “Many of us love to declutter our homes and freshen up indoor spaces during the spring, but gardens and outdoor spaces shouldn’t be forgotten.

“​​Gardens are often neglected during the colder months, so are in dire need of a good spring clean when the weather warms up. This process does not have to be stressful and can be completed easily.

“It’s a great opportunity to get outside in the fresh air and spruce up your garden with new decorations and plant pots while also cleaning existing possessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is worth the effort - there’s nothing more satisfying than a neat garden space to go with a clean home.”

Here are Garden Buildings Direct’s 10 essential jobs to complete in a garden spring clean.

Review your garden

If making additions is a priority, like adding new accessories or garden beds, then reviewing the space and making a plan is crucial to making sure no money is wasted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tackle the weeds

Catching and removing weeds in spring is necessary to prevent them from growing out of control. Instead of a hoe, use a hand fork to dig the roots out as soil can still be fairly moist in spring months and leaving any of the plant in the ground can lead to re-rooting.

Edge garden beds

Grass can easily creep out into beds during winter months, and springtime is an optimal time to remove it. The soil is normally damp and once weeds are removed it should be fairly easy to spot and pull up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prune branches and plants

Spring is an ideal time for plants to start growing, and you can encourage this by pruning them. It is best to wait until temperatures are consistently above 10 degrees celsius as insects like native bees and lacewings will hibernate in branches and stems until temperatures increase.

Prepare garden accessories

Whether these are ornaments or plant pots, giving them a good wipe after being out in the elements during winter is always an important part of a garden spring clean. This can include garden furniture, even if it's been in storage, as it can collect dust and become a spider’s new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clean hardscape surfaces

Paving stones can collect moss and become muddy over winter months, keeping them in tip-top condition by using a pressure hose to wash them down after sweeping any excess dirt off is a great way to add some contrast to your grass, plants, and greenery.

Revive the lawn

Grass can grow brown and patchy during winter, so sow seeds into the ground in the places the lawn is suffering and wait patiently. Once it grows back, mow the grass to a consistent level and keep it maintained. Check the forecast before cutting, as wet grass can damage your lawnmower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brush leaves

Leaves can build up in flower beds, and whilst this is good for soil and keeping weeds down, it’s important to brush back thick layers that might be on top of plants. Collect the leaves up and add them to an existing compost pile - or start a new one for the new year!

Create compost

A compost pile is a practical addition to any garden and gives you an easy way to use all your garden waste. After chopping and cutting, lots of matter can be left over and decomposed into compost. Use a pile, pit or bin to make your own. It’s handy to gently sprinkle water over it to keep it moist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plant new plants