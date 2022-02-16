The Castle-by-the Sea is, say the estate agents, a beautiful and unusual nine-bedroom guest house which boasts some of the finest sea views on the Yorkshire coast.

It enjoys stunning views over the North and South Bays, and sits beneath Scarborough Castle.

Victorian artist John Atkinson Grimshaw lived at Castle-by-the-Sea between 1876 and 1879. He had it built to his own design, and it was a base for his painting expeditions along Scarborough’s coastline and to Whitby.

The property, in Mulgrave Place, has been listed for sale due to retirement, having been successfully run by the current owners for 14 years.

It is listed for sale with CPH Property Services at a guide price of £800,000.

CPH say: “The Castle-by-the-Sea offers many historic and interesting features, including the oak entrance door and dado rail, originally from the vestry at St Anne’s RC Cathedral in Leeds.”

You can view their listing of the property HERE.

