View Kirkham Hall and estate, for sale for the first time in over a century, at £25m

An overview of historic Kirkham Hall and its stunning surrounding parkland.

​An historic North Yorkshire estate that includes a Grade ll-listed country house and the remains of an abbey has gone up for sale for £25 million.

Impressive Kirkham Hall sits within stunning gardens and parkland, with a traditional estate courtyard and coach house, restored walled garden and greenhouse, and the ruins of an Augustinian priory at Kirkham Abbey that is managed by English Heritage.

With over 1,000 acres of farmland, 215 acres of managed woodland, three farmhouses and 11 cottages, along with three miles of fishing on the River Derwent and ancient fishponds, the property is offered as a whole with a guide price of £25m through joint agents GSC Grays and Rounthwaite and Woodhead.

During the Second World War, Kirkham Abbey was a military training ground for the D-Day landings, and in March, 1944, was visited by Princess Elizabeth with her parents King George Vl and Queen Elizabeth to inspect the troops and watch military displays. This visit was followed by one shortly after by Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

John Coleman, Head of Agency at GSC Grays said: “The estate has been meticulously cared for and managed under the stewardship of the

Brotherton family and is now being offered for sale as a whole.

"It includes a range of investment properties and development, with genuine potential to enhance existing income streams and create new

ones.”

Kirkham Hall is a Grade ll-listed country house which features a traditional estate courtyard and coach house, and a magnificently restored walled garden. The Hall was designed and built by renowned architect J Harper between 1838-1839.

It contains many original interior decorative features, including an elegant staircase and gallery landing, ornate fireplaces, and wide corridors.

There is a spectacular reception hall, and beautiful rooms designed for entertaining.

With four main bedrooms are four bathrooms, former staff quarters and a separate self-contained flat.

The extensive estate sits on the banks of the River Derwent.

The lower ground floor includes wine cellars, and a number of rooms that offer scope for change.

Formal landscaped gardens have paths that link round the hall up to the magnificent walled garden and the old tennis court.

Within the walled garden is a very recently restored range of Richardson greenhouses, spanning about 180 feet and including a

gardener’s room and potting area.

A hanging stone staircase and gallery landing are features within this impressive hallway.

The garden produces bedding and nursery plants on a modest commercial scale supplying numerous garden centres locally, including Castle Howard.

