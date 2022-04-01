With Blacksmith’s Cottage are The Old Smithy, converted from what was a working forge with tether rings intact, with one double bedroom and a private garden, and Little Smithy - a detached studio annexe with its own courtyard patio.

Over two years the current owners have carefully improved the properties, with the spacious Blacksmith’s Cottage as their own home with a lovely garden.

A communal courtyard area provides parking space, with an EV charging point, and further outbuildings have potential for development.

Blacksmiths Cottage is a two to three bedroom property that is bright and quirky, with rustic features from fireplaces to ceiling beams. Its fitted kitchen includes appliances, and a handy utility room leads to a ground floor w.c..

There’s a spacious lounge, and stairs to the first floor from the dining room.

Upstairs is a large master bedroom and another double with an alcove wardrobe area. An impressive bathroom has a free standing bath and a separate shower.

Heating and hot water requirements for this main cottage are via a new Mitsubishi Eco Dan Air Source Heat Pump system. There is underfloor heating at ground level with radiators upstairs.

This property comprising all three cottages, in Hunmanby Street, Muston, Filey, is for sale priced £650,000 with CPH Property Services.

Call 01723 352235 for full information.

1. A beamed sitting and dining room This light and pleasant room has double doors leading outside. Photo Sales

2. A fully fitted kitchen This modern kitchen is bright and appealing with integrated appliances. Photo Sales

3. Feature fireplace The brick and wood fireplace is a focal point within the lounge. Photo Sales

4. Warm and bright interior This cottage is uncluttered and designed to make maximum use of space. Photo Sales