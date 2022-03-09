View this Scarborough home for sale, with sea views and so much space

Described as a maisonette but actually larger than many houses, and with a garage, private garden and summer house, Ridgewood has a great deal to offer.

The fitted breakfast kitchen has both a pantry and a separate utility room, with a window that looks out over the garden.

Along with a spacious lounge that has a large log burner set within a fireplace, and windows to two sides, is a dining area and a pleasant sun room.

There are four exceptionally roomy double bedrooms, three on the first floor and one on the second, with a family bathroom, a shower room and a separate w.c..

The only top floor bedroom has its own dressing room, and added storage space.

Those who enjoy spending time outside in the warmer months will love the garden and the summer house, with its extensive views.

Amenities close to the property include the Scarborough College, South Cliff Golf course, and Oliver’s Mount, with Ramshill Road and the Esplanade within striking distance too.

Ridgewood, 39 Deepdale Avenue, Scarborough, is for sale with Hunters Estate Agents with offers invited over £350,000.

Call 01723 336760 for more information.

1. Hallway and dining area This area, used currently as a dedicated dining room, is flexible space. Photo Sales

2. A light and spacious lounge The lounge, with feature firpace and log burner, has plenty of natural light. Photo Sales

3. The sun room, with all-round garden aspect This is another spacious room, with a door leading outside. Photo Sales

4. Stunning views to enjoy One of the lovely views from a window within the property. Photo Sales